Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.15. Envela shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 183,200 shares.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $105.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

