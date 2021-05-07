Enzyme Price Tops $109.11 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $109.11 or 0.00189442 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $195.60 million and $6.48 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00781171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.03 or 0.08865700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

