Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) were down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 937,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 13,277.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.