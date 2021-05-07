EOSDT Tops 1-Day Volume of $158,195.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $158,195.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00262187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.01110316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00744606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,338.47 or 0.98839346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

