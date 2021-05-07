Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.76. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Epizyme by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

