Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Upgraded to Outperform at SVB Leerink

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $8.21. 82,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Epizyme by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 139,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

