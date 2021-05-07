Equalizer Market Cap Hits $13.66 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00004742 BTC on exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $4.18 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.26 or 0.01170053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00759813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.75 or 1.00029475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

