Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Stock Price Up 30.8%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) rose 30.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 122,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 102,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.