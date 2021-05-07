Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avery Dennison Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.70. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVY. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.32. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

