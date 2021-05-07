Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Shares of HLT opened at $120.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

