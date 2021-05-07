Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 7th (ARVN, ATCO, ATRO, AVYA, AXON, BARC, BNTX, BWFG, CD, CFBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 7th:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas Inc alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £174.50 ($227.99) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.