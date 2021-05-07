Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 7th (CCXI, CDNAF, CSRLF, FITB, GENGF, HOME, JAZZ, KEY, LIN, NABZY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 7th:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). Redburn Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $273.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

