Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 7th (CCXI, CDNAF, CSRLF, FITB, GENGF, HOME, JAZZ, KEY, LIN, NABZY)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, May 7th:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $195.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00.

CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a buy rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX). Redburn Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $273.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

