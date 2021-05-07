Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 40,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,542. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,405,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

