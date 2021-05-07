Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSE EQC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 40,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,542. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,405,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,078,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
