Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric S. Yuan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50.

Shares of ZM traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.24. 2,438,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,025. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 378.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.