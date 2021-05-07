Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Trading Down 0.7%

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.25. 139,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,422,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Esports Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBET)

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

