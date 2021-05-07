ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management owned 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

