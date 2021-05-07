Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) SVP Sells $79,250.00 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 822,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,989. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $806.05 million, a P/E ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 142,509 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 810,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

