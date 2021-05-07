Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

ETSY traded up $5.37 on Friday, reaching $163.05. 200,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,949. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 484,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

