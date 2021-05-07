EULAV Asset Management Acquires 1,728 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.25% of Tyler Technologies worth $44,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.26. 1,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.58, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

