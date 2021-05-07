EULAV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $561.90. 3,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $518.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.27 and a fifty-two week high of $564.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

