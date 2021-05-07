EULAV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 75,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.39. 251,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,382,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

