EULAV Asset Management Has $59.33 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.6% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $59,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $218.90. The company had a trading volume of 136,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,563. The firm has a market cap of $201.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,826,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,262.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

