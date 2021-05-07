EULAV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

EULAV Asset Management cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,305 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.26. The stock had a trading volume of 124,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.39 and its 200-day moving average is $229.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

