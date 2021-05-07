EULAV Asset Management Purchases 3,498 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,904 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

ADBE stock traded up $9.83 on Friday, hitting $493.44. The company had a trading volume of 51,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,462. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.01 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.48. The stock has a market cap of $235.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,528 shares of company stock worth $9,417,808. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

