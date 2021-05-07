EULAV Asset Management Raises Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 102.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,830 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $90.40. 45,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

