EULAV Asset Management Sells 3,003 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $14.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $595.48. 195,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,522. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $301.32 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $572.16 and a 200 day moving average of $545.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

