EULAV Asset Management Sells 985 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,412. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

