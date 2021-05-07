Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Evaxion Biotech A/S to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

