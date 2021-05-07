Evercore ISI Boosts BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $20.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX remained flat at $$12.92 during midday trading on Friday. 142,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,553. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.