EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason Sells 3,125 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EVER traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 439,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,559. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a P/E ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

