Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Shares Down 0.6%

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10). 686,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,692,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.10).

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.26.

In related news, insider Richard Moulson bought 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £302.96 ($395.82).

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

