Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

