Exosis (EXO) Market Cap Hits $33,573.79

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $33,573.79 and $23.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,544.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.27 or 0.06068844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.73 or 0.02316012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.42 or 0.00595052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00203753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.59 or 0.00817782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.03 or 0.00667360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.92 or 0.00562913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.