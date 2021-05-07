Expanse (EXP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $76,407.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $76,407.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,605.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.87 or 0.06101667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.08 or 0.02319378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.76 or 0.00598481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00202228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.96 or 0.00819311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.55 or 0.00672771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.43 or 0.00566661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

