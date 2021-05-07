extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $252,149.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,046.27 or 0.99974112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050227 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00727778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $724.04 or 0.01247020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.44 or 0.00352104 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013158 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00197620 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005213 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.