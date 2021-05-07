Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Trimmed by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $21,599,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.97. The stock had a trading volume of 194,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,540,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

