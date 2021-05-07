Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 39.5% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $52,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $320.02 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.10 and its 200-day moving average is $278.40. The company has a market capitalization of $911.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.