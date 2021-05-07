Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0016

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $736,704.84 and $2,599.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

