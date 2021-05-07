FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS stock opened at $338.06 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.09 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

