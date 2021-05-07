Fantom (FTM) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Fantom has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $165.42 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00087115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00783492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00101775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,232.87 or 0.09045815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046510 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

