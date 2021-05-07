FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FAT opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -577.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

