FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -577.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

