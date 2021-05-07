Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report sales of $7.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $5.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $39.43 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $76.55 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

