Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Cut to Neutral at Sidoti

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $111.13 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $52.27 and a 1 year high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $1,501,950.00. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $9,453,050 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

