Financial Contrast: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.27% 48.98% 13.16% MoneyGram International -2.23% -1.48% 0.14%

85.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 MoneyGram International 1 0 1 0 2.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $154.17, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. MoneyGram International has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.50%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and MoneyGram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 4.22 $462.50 million $5.03 32.78 MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.39 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -109.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadridge Financial Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats MoneyGram International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and multi-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. In addition, this segment offers financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; customer communication solutions; cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools; customer and account data aggregation and reporting services, as well as creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics; and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides capital market, wealth management, asset management, and international securities processing solutions; managed services; and customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

