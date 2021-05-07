Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 12,788 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

