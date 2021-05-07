Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 3,126 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $296.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.