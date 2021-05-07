Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.26 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,555 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

