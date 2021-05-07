Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

