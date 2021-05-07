Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,309 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5,219.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $1,286,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $336.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.33 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $1,123,733.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,668 shares of company stock worth $33,324,838. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

